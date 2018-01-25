New platform delivering all the latest football transfer news and gossip

Johnston Press today unveil the signing of Football Wire, a new online platform delivering all the latest football transfer news and gossip.

Fans will no longer have to scour news sites and social media for the latest transfer news and rumours: Football Wire lets them find out what they need to know quickly and easily.

Football Wire brings together the top stories from a wide array of sources from established publishers to official sources in one place, allowing users to swipe through articles for everything they need to know.

The platform will focus on breaking news and talking points from the Premier League, Championship, Leagues 1 and 2, as well as Scottish football, while also showcasing the biggest stories from around the world.

A browser based app, Football Wire is viewed as any website would be, so users don’t need to download anything. It is designed primarily for mobile devices and makes use of the latest technology to deliver app-like features such as horizontal swiping, ‘save for later’ bookmarking and much faster loading times than a standard website. You can also save the web app to your browser home screen.

As well as the mobile web app you will be able to stay in the know through a special daily email newsletter for the most convenient way to get your football updates - all you need to do is sign up in the app.

There’s no better way to make sure you keep up with all the must-know football news and transfer gossip. As Football Wire kicks off today, visit www.footballwire.co.uk and have a shot yourself.