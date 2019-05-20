New Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter reveals summer transfer plans

Graham Potter has played down expectations of a busy summer of transfers for Brighton, insisting that there are already ‘good players’ at the club that he can get the best out of.

Potter joins the Seagulls on a four-year deal, and brings with him assistant Billy Reid, first team coach Bjorn Hamburg and Head of Recruitment Kyle Macaulay, all of whom were part of his backroom staff as he led Swansea City to a tenth place finish in the 2018/19 Championship season.

After going on a spending spree last summer spending upwards of £75 million, many of the new recruits failed to deliver but Potter didn't express intent in having a squad overhaul.

Discussing his transfer budget for the summer window, Potter said: “I’m not expecting massive amounts. I think there’s some good players here and a lot of good work has already been done.

“Any football club will look to try and use the window to try and improve but my focus has always been on trying to help the players that are already here to improve and to get better.

“It’s a clean slate, I’m looking forward to meeting everybody, getting to understand what they’re about, what qualities they bring to the group on and off the pitch, but clearly in every window, you want to try and help the team and the group get better”.

Potter also admitted that he feels fortunate to have got a Premier League job having never coached in the league before but knows that ‘you always need a bit of fortune’ to achieve success.

He continued: “You always need a bit of fortune in life. I think I’ve also worked very hard to get to this point. My unglamorous football career came to an end at the age of 30 so I had to embark on a coaching career and learn how to be a better coach every day.

“The path that I’ve taken to get to this point is 14 years of quite a lot of hard work, sacrifice, learning, mistakes and developments, but I’m very proud to be here now and I’ll do my very best to help this football club reach its goals.”