National glory for English Martyrs Primary School pupils

English Martyrs Primary School footballers are the best in England.

Rising stars from the year six team were crowned under-11 Danone Nations Cup champions.

They were the only school from the south east to make it to the finals weekend, which took place at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s Stadium.

The talented footballers refused to be overawed by the occasion, though, as they went on to become the best in England.

The English Martyrs sailed through the group stage unbeaten and without conceding.

They started with a 3-0 win over Whitchurch Primary then followed it up with a 2-0 triumph against Newtown Primary. A semi-final spot was already secured as they completed the group stage with a goalless draw against Newcastle School for Boys.

English Martyrs romped to a 4-1 triumph over Warton to make sure of a place in the final.

The right to be crowned best small school team in the country was up for grabs.

It would be another meeting with Newcastle- and it ended 2-2.

But a last minute effort in extra-time secured a 3-2 win as English Martyrs claimed national glory.

Have you read?

Former Worthing star Mickey Demetriou set for Wembley after Newport beat Mansfield on penalties to reach play-off final



Chris Hughton leaves Brighton and Hove Albion



Who's favourite to replace Chris Hughton as Brighton manager?