Murray working towards 40-point target

Glenn Murray admits Brighton's home form could be better but says he does not care where the points come from - so long as they get enough to stay in the Premier League.

Saturday's 0-0 draw at the Amex with Burnley was the Seagulls' fifth draw in six home games and they have picked up just 11 points from their nine home games.

However, away wins at West Ham and Swansea and a point at Watford sees Brighton sit 13th in the table with 18 points from 18 games.

Murray said: "Our home form could do with a little tweaking and could be a little better but it doesn't really matter where we pick points up. If we're better away that's great if it keeps us in the division.

"If we turn it around and we're better at home, then great. As long as we do get the points, it doesn't matter where they come from."

Murray revealed he slipped as he missed the penalty in Albion's draw with Burnley.

Brighton's top-scorer blazed the spot-kick over the bar, after he had been fouled by James Tarkowski, and speaking afterwards said: "I was meant to go left and I just felt my standing foot give way a little bit, which made me fire it over the top.

"It just wasn't to be today. Anthony (Knockaert) hit the post and it could have been one of those days where we scored three or four but it ended up we didn't get a goal.

"A lot of people will say it's two points lost but we work on 40 points will keep us in the league. We've got 18 points with one more game to go until halfway, so we're on track for our total."

Murray appeared to be elbowed in the ribs by Burnley defender Tarkowski in the penalty box shortly after the missed spot-kick.

The incident appeared to be missed at the time by referee Chris Kavanagh but was caught on camera by Sky Sports. Tarkowski could face a retrospective three-game ban and speaking of the incident after the match, Murray said: "I can't remember what happened but I felt something in my ribs. However the referee didn't see it."