Murray says Albion will take the positives from busy festive period

Striker Glenn Murray says Brighton will take the positives after collecting five points from four games over a busy festive period.

After a 1-0 win over Watford, Albion lost 2-0 at Chelsea and then drew with both Newcastle (0-0) and Bournemouth (2-2).

Following the draw with Bournemouth on New Year’s Day, Murray said: “In an ideal world we probably would have liked to gain some more points in the last two fixtures (Newcastle; Bournemouth).

“Chelsea is one of those ones where you just draw a line under. They’re very good and you’re not meant to get points up at Stamford Bridge, it’s one at the start of the season that if you get anything there it will be a bonus.

“Losing up there wasn’t a surprise but I’m not saying we went up there to lose. I think the Newcastle and the Bournemouth games, we possibly could have got more with a little bit of luck.

“But we’ve got to take the positives.

“They’re two teams in the bottom half of the league who will be challenging with us for a possible relegation spot and we didn’t let either of them catch us.”