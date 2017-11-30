Murray reflects on a point gained after derby stalemate

Striker Glenn Murray felt it was a point gained as Albion drew 0-0 with arch rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

It was the first meeting between the clubs for more than four years and chances were few and far between. It was Brighton’s fourth successive home draw in the Premier League, while Palace collected their first away point of the season although have now failed to score in nine consecutive away league matches.

Murray, who has now played for both sides in the fixture, said: “It felt like it was always going to be a draw.

“It’s a point gained. Even though Palace aren’t doing as well as they should be in the table, they’re still a very dangerous opposition and can hurt you. I think they’re only going to improve, so it’s quite a good point.

“Any points in the Premier League are good news. We’ve just got to keep building on what we’ve got at the minute.”

Murray had a header cleared off the line by Andros Townsend late on, while Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan made a superb double save to deny Christian Benteke then Wilfried Zaha in the first half.

Murray said: “We didn’t really create much tonight, nothing really fell for either team. They had something in the first half but apart from that, it was pretty non existent.

“The one time they got in behind us Maty came to our rescue as he always does.”

After scoring three goals in five games for Palace in the fixture, Murray said: “It’s the first time I’ve been this side of the rivalry but it was good, the atmosphere was good and I got a nice reception from the Palace fans as well.”