Mullets ‘get what they deserve’ in home defeat

Arundel boss Simon Hull had no complaints as his side were on the end of a first SCFL Premier Division defeat of the season last night.

Philip Johnson was at the double while Daniel Stokes also struck, with Hassocks coming from behind to run out comfortable 3-1 winners at Mill Road.

Mullets had drawn each of their opening three league matches before Robins came to town.

Things were looking good for Hull’s side when they took the lead through Ben Gray on 34 minutes. Johnson got his first minutes before the interval and Robins were in the ascendancy from then on.

Stokes fired Hassocks ahead for the first time on the hour then Johnson added a third a minute from time.

Mullets manager Hull felt his team got what they deserved and said: “We started well and the first 20 minutes we were bright, created chances and looked comfortable.

“But we showed a lack of composure and maturity in possession and ultimately got what we deserved.”

Arundel welcome division-higher Herne Bay for a FA Cup preliminary round clash on Saturday.

Have you read?

'Arrogant' Wick sunk at Selsey



Salt rubs it in for Derbyshire as Sussex set up victory push



Captain Brendan is back as Worthing Thunder eye more silverware