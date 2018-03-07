Mullets challenged to build on 'massive' win

Richard Towers does not want Arundel Football Club’s sixth Southern Combination League Premier Division win of the season to go to waste.

First-half efforts from forward Josh Biggs and centre-half Jordan Dudas fired Mullets to a 2-0 triumph over in-form Peacheaven & Telscombe at Mill Road last night.

The victory was a first in six attempts for Arundel, helping them climb a place to 18th in the table.

Mullets – whose league clash at Haywards Heath Town on Saturday was called off owing to a frozen pitch – fell to second from bottom with Hassocks scoring a win over basement Littlehampton in a crucial encounter on the same day.

Given the fact Mullets dropped down a place in the table over the weekend, manager Towers was impressed by the way his team responded in their latest win.

He said: “We didn’t start very well but started to perform somewhere near our best as the match went on.

“It was an important victory given the fact Hassocks moved above us in the table with their win over the weekend. What we want to do now is really capitalise on this, making sure we get on a run.

“This is a tough division to get results in but the hope is we can now start picking up points.”

Mullets won three of their final matches in 2017 to start moving up the table.

The poor weather at the start of this year meant Arundel were not able to complete a full competitive match until February, seeing them lose a great deal of momentum.

With five games still to play between now and the end of this month, Towers is targeting a decent points return to move his side up the table.

“We were on a really good run just before Christmas, so we know we are capable of stringing results together,” Towers said.

“It’s a busy run we’ve got between now and the end of March. Hopefully this win will help build momentum for the remainder of the season.

“Another crucial part will be picking up points against teams around us in the table. We’ve shown we’re a match for any team on our day, it’s about finding a consistent level now.”

Mullets are aiming to secure back-to-back victories for just the third time this season when they welcome rivals East Preston on Saturday.

Towers has already guided his troops to two wins over EP this season and sees no reason why they can’t add another. He added: “We’ve had a couple of players come from them to us over the past few weeks but that won’t make a difference.

“Getting the three points will be enough of an incentive for my team – we want to move up the league.”

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Dollner, Jephson, Dudas, Callaghan; Lofting, Jenkins, Hallett; Brazil, J.Biggs, Jarvis. Subs: Hunter (Callaghan, 55), Ebling (J.Biggs, 70), Bull (Jenkins, 70), Griel.