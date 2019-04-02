Mixed emotions for Paine as East Preston share six goals with ten-man AFC Uckfield Town in thrilling draw

Bob Paine was left with mixed emotions after East Preston played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Lashmar with ten-man AFC Uckfield Town in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Dave Beaney and Jake Heryet gave EP the lead at half-time but the Uckers roared back in the second period.

East Preston line up to contest a corner.

Two goals from Callum Smith drew the visitors level before Ryan Welch put Uckfield in front.

The away team were then reduced to ten and EP rallied, with Lewis Jenkins equalising with 13 minutes to go.

Paine said: “I’m not sure to be pleased with a point or disappointed we didn’t take all three.

“We had a poor first 20 minutes of the second-half which cost us the three points. Other than that I thought we were excellent.

Action from East Preston's 3-3 home draw with AFC Uckfield Town.

“I’m sure it was a great game to watch for the supporters but it was difficult to enjoy from the dug out.”

On 16 minutes Beaney’s strike arrowed into the corner of the net to give the home side the lead.

EP doubled the advantage on 22 minutes when Heryet hit an acrobatic shot which gave the Uckfield keeper no chance.

The hosts held a healthy 2-0 lead at the break but the first 20 minutes of the second-half was all Uckfield.

Paine’s side conceded three goals to find themselves 2-3 down with 25 minutes of the half still to play but Uckfield had a player sent off soon after.

On 77 minutes, from a corner Tom Lyne squared the ball to Jenkins who smashed home from inside the box.

The hosts went in search of the winner but poor finishing and great goalkeeping saw Uckfield take a point.

EP travel to Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

EP: Bentley, Da Costa, Beaney, Jenkins, Lyne, Etherington, Brodie, Barnes, Huet, Heryet (Nicholson 72), Pattenden (Collins 81) Unused: Pidgeon, Gilbey, Slaughter.