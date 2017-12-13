Merridue named new Clymping chairman

Clymping Football Club’s search for a new chairman is over as Wayne Merridue has stepped into the vacant role.

Departing Dejan Stostic resigned from the position earlier in the year due to increased work commitments and Merridue aims to progress Southern Combination League Division 2 Clymping.

Merridue, a committee member of Littlehampton Town Football Club - where Clymping have just signed a two-year deal to play all home matches - is focusing on youth and looking to start an under-18’s team at Clymping.

He said: “I was approached by Daniel (Lawrence; Clymping manager) because his previous chairman stepped down due to work commitments, so I agreed to step in.

“I’ve always had an interest in local football, so it was a good opportunity for me to get more involved.

“There is only East Preston under-18’s or otherwise you have got to travel to Worthing or Chichester, which are trips some people can’t make.”

“There is a lot of good talent out there on the youth side of it.

“They haven’t got to travel and they’ve got another option to play locally.”