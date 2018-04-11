March relishing ‘big’ clash at Palace

Winger Solly March feels Albion still need another win to seal their place in the Premier League for another season – and hopes it comes at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The rivals go head-to-head at Selhurst Park for the first time in the top flight of English football since April, 1981.

March hopes Brighton will produce a better performance than in their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the weekend and said: “It’s always a big game against them. The supporters will be up for it and we’ll be up for it. Hopefully we can put in a better performance and get the points.

“A win (from the remaining games) is always going to help and especially if we beat teams around us like Palace but we’ve got to earn it and hopefully we can do that.”

March is aware of the Seagulls’ tough finish to the season but said: “We know we’ve got hard games but they’re games to look forward too. We beat Arsenal here, so why can’t we beat other big teams like Manchester United or Tottenham? We’re looking forward to it.

“We’ll go game by game and try to win every game and get points from every game.

“At the start of the day (on Saturday against Huddersfield), we wanted to win the game, that would have made us almost safe so we know now we need to win another game probably and pick up a few points, starting on Saturday at Palace.

“It’s a big one and we’re looking forward to it.”

Reflecting on the draw with Huddersfield, March said: “We had a few good chances and probably had the better chances throughout the whole game. They had the majority of the play but we’ve got to put those chances away, so it’s frustrating.

“We probably should have done better in the second half but a point after going down to ten men is probably an okay result. We haven’t got any closer to the bottom three, so we’re not in a bad situation.”

