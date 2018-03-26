March eyes four points from upcoming home games

Winger Solly March is targeting a four-point return from Albion's upcoming matches at the Amex.

Brighton return to action after the international break at home to Leicester on Saturday and then Huddersfield are the visitors on April 7.

The Seagulls sit 12th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone with eight matches to play.

After the upcoming games, Albion still have to play arch rivals Crystal Palace and Burnley, along with a tough quartet of matches against Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

March said: "If we can get four points from the next two games, we'll be in a good place and hopefully we can do that.

"Huddersfield is especially important but they're both home games, where we’ve been strong this season.

"They're the two games you think we've got more chance of winning but we can take enouragement from the Manchester United game as they're a top team. Both times we’ve played them this season we could’ve taken more.”

March has scored once in 32 matches this season and looking at his campaign so far, the winger said: "It's been a bit stop-start. I've felt comfortable at times but just need to maybe have the end product and get a few more goals.

"That's the main thing, if you're scoring goals, people see you're doing well and that's what I need to add to my game.

"A run of games will help. It gets you into a rhythm and fit again. You need match time to get sharp and a bit of form.

“It was nice to be back in the starting line-up (at Manchester United). I want to start more matches and hopefully the 70 minutes stands me in good stead."

