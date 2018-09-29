Manchester City v Brighton: Pep Guardiola's post match reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted to maintain his side's unbeaten start to the season against a 'serious team'.

On facing Brighton

"We defend so well. Every movement is well coordinated. When you arrive in the byline they defend perfectly the cross and when they are able to contact with the striker and leave March or Knockaert to run they are so dangerous. We do not forget they beat United and they played so good at Anfield; the second half they had chances to take on point. So when we didn't concede that's why I'm very pleased.

"That's why we spoke about that today. Be careful because that team is a serious team. Three or four years together, come from the Championship with the same manager, with Chris, that's why.

"I give a lot of credit to our performance, how solid we were and the way we attack. I'm very pleased the way we attack and every time we lose the ball were are covered and we create enough chances but we're attacking 10 players in the 18 yard box and that is a dream for us."

On Sergio Aguero's fitness

"Sergio is struggling a little bit with some problems in his feet, he is not 100 per cent. He made effort but he has not recovered from what happened against Newcastle.

"We were lucky that he scored a goal in the right moment.

"It is a problem and he needs time. Now we have two games left before the international break. Hopefully he can do these two games and after the international break maybe finally recover."

On his squad's collective effort

"You know my opinion about the group. I'm a lucky guy to have this kind of group. They are fantastic human beings.

"We control. Our positional game is so good. Everybody is in the right position, everybody knows where his mates are. We moved the ball quick. "

On attacking at speed against teams sit deep

"The opponents sometimes don't break, they don't go forward you know? They play long ball and when they lose the ball there are 10 players there.

"When we play with Sane and Sterling we can use it.

"To do that the opponents have to break a little, to go, so when that happens you have to learn to attack with 10 players behind the ball.

"It's more difficult to attack 10 players there and create enough chances to win the game and not concede. That is the point and again against Oxford, against Cardiff and today again we did it."

Are City better this season than last?

"Most of the time, yes. We'd say in some situations even better. Kyle is learning a lot to play a little bit more inside. So after what happened last season always you have fear to drop points at this part of the season and we dropped points at Wolves because Wolves are a very good side.

"In general the performance was quite good but it is in September. These two games before the international break will be so important for us for the rest of the season.

"We are more focused than ever.

"You see the way there's focus in every single ball, how you return... it's details. How you celebrate a goal, how pleased you are to win again. The way we played in Oxford. Oxford, Carabao Cup, first round, away. How we play; more serious than that is impossible. That is a team."