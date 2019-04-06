Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling hails 'brilliant' Brighton

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling said Brighton were 'brilliant' in their narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat this evening.

A fourth-minute header from Gabriel Jesus separated the sides in a very even tie at Wembley, with Albion unable to find an equaliser despite a very promising performance against quadruple chasing City.

Speaking to the BBC post-match, Sterling said: "Brighton were brilliant, they stayed in the game and caused us problems from set-pieces. We showed spirit to hold on.

"We have some huge games to come, we look forward to the next one at Spurs on Tuesday and focus solely on that."

Sterling also commented on his arrangement for 500 pupils from his old school to attend today's semi-final.

He added: "Growing up in Wembley, when there were games on I was never able to step into the stadium until I got a free ticket. I saw the cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United and that was a turning point in my life.

"I wanted to give them the same opportunity."