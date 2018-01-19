Locadia: I love scoring goals and won't stop

New signing Jurgen Locadia says he just loves scoring goals after becoming Brighton's club record signing this evening.

The 24-year-old has joined the Seagulls from PSV Eindhoven, where he scored 62 goals, including nine in 15 games this season.

Brighton have struggled for goals so far this season, scoring just 17 times in 23 Premier League matches and asked about his best attributes, Locadia, speaking at the club's training ground in Lancing tonight, said: “I have power and strength and a good shot with both feet. I’m a goalscorer. I love scoring goals and I won’t stop – that’s my best quality.”

Locadia won't make his debut against Chelsea tomorrow owing to a leg injury but he is thrilled to have put pen to paper on a long-term contract with Albion: "It's been a long day but I’m very happy to be here and to show the world I have signed with Brighton.

“It’s a warm club with good people and a good manager, so it’s a life-changing moment for me.

“I’m looking forward to playing every team. I enjoy watching the Premier League on TV at home and it’s a dream to be here."

Locadia has joined for a club record fee but asked about the price tag, reported to be around £14m, he said: "I don't pick the price, that's between the clubs.

“It’s the right moment for me to step up to the Premier League and Brighton is the best option."