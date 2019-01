Resurgent Littlehampton went down in a five-goal thriller against Sidlesham in the SCFL Division 1.

Cameron Corell, David Rough and the returning Joe Gromett got the goals to fire Sids to a 3-2 victory at The Sportsfield. Jack Williamson's 65th-minute strike for the hosts made it 1-1 before Sidlesham pulled away. Darren Boswell netted for Mark Bennett's side in stoppage-time but they came up short. Check out a selection of photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match.

Sidlesham celebrate a goal at Littlehampton

Discussions over a Littlehampton set piece

Danny Hand on his way down

Darren Boswell struck for goals against Sidlesham

