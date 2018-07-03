Littlehampton United name new chairman

It’s been a summer of change at Littlehampton United and Stuart Maltman has now been named the club’s new chairman.

United, formerly known as Clymping, were granted permission by both the Sussex FA and Southern Combination League to go ahead with a rebrand earlier this summer.

Previous chairman Wayne Merridue led calls for a club name change but decided to step down from his position last month.

Littlehampton United have since been frantically searching for a replacement and have now found their man.

Experienced player and manager at county level Maltman, who has spent time at SCFL sides Ferring, Rustington and Southwick, was unveiled as chairman last week.

It will be a first venture at any club other than a player or manager for the 34-year-old but it’s a challenge he is relishing.

“I’ve known Dan (Lawrence; Littlehampton United manager) for a while and as soon as I heard about the opportunity it was something of interest,” Maltman said.

“I’ve spent a couple of years out of the game but have had a burning desire to get back in to it in some form for a little while now.

“There has been a lot of change at Littlehampton United in the past few months, it’s something really fresh and a project I’m looking forward to getting stuck in to.

“Dan will have my full backing and I hope to have his.

“I think it’s important for Dan to solely focus on the playing side of things, with myself and the committee and team we are looking to assemble this should allow him to do that.”

Littlehampton United had a groundshare agreement with Littlehampton Town for the whole of last season and they will continue to play home games at The Sportsfield in SCFL Division 2 this coming season.

Following a second from bottom finish in the 2017/18 campaign and 12th-placed finishes the two seasons prior to that, Maltman revealed the long-term goal is to achieve promotion.

He said: “It’s going to take a couple of seasons to stabilise but ultimately we want to be pushing at the right end of the table within a few seasons.

“Club discipline has been an issue over the past few seasons, which is something we want to put a stop to.

“We want players in it for the journey and, with an under-18s team running this season, the hope is to promote from within.”

Littlehampton United manager Lawrence is looking forward to working with Maltman and said: “We’re hopeful of moving forward as a club and believe this is the right step to do just that.

“I’ve know Stuart for a few years, speak football with him a lot and he’s been hungry for a while to get back in the game.

“As soon as this opportunity came up we had positive discussions and he is now chairman.”

Littlehampton United are seeking a new reserve team manager.

Anyone interested in the role should contact Stuart Maltman on 07488 304485 or email stumaltman0214@gmail.com

