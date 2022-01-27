Littlehampton Town title bid on track - report and picture gallery from Pagham clash

They are four points clear of nearest challengers Newhaven with games in hand. Now come back-to-back home games against Saltdean and Loxwood as Hand and George Gaskin’s side look to keep their momentum going.

Hand said: “Saturday’s win was massive. Not many sides go to Broadbridge Heath and win and it was a brilliant team performance with two moments of quality from George. Tuesday night against Pagham was disappointing.

“I don’t feel either side did themselves justice and the game was a poor one really with few moments of quality. That being said, it was full of commitment and was a good old fashioned local derby. In all honesty, had we won it, it certainly wouldn’t have been deserved so we take what we consider a point gained and keep moving on.”

Town will also be keeping an eye on developments in the FA Vase. Athletic Newham, the side that knocked out Golds, have been charged by the FA with playing an ineligible player in that tie and in the previous round. It is not known what action will be taken if they are found guilty.

