Littlehampton Town relegated following defeat at rivals Arundel

Littlehampton Town Football Club’s relegation to the Southern Combination League Division 1 was confirmed last night.

Harry Russell got the only goal as Arundel ran out 1-0 winners over rivals Golds in a massive derby at Mill Road.

Littlehampton went into the clash knowing anything less than victory would see their SCFL Premier Division relegation confirmed.

Russell’s 25th-minute effort was the difference, ensuring Mullets’ league status and sending rivals Golds down in the process.

Golds won the league title just three years ago but will be playing in the SCFL’s second tier next season.

Littlehampton interim manager Mitchell Hand revealed Saturday’s season finale at home to Eastbourne United will be his last and said: “I tried my best to help the club through a bad time but sadly couldn’t keep them up. It was only ever on an interim basis and I’m relieved that it’s over, if I’m honest. It’s a thankless task and hats off to anyone that goes into management.

“Hopefully the club bounce back, with the right manager I think they will. My plans personally are to get back playing next season.”

Golds, who are four points adrift at the foot of the table, finish their season at home to Eastbourne United on Saturday. Richard Towers’ Arundel are at Eastbourne Town on the same day after securing safety.