Littlehampton Town part company with manager Nigel Geary

Littlehampton Town have parted company with manager Nigel Geary, a club statement has confirmed.

Former Worthing United boss Geary took charge of Golds in the summer but remained in the role for just under two months.

Littlehampton were beaten at Billingshurst on Saturday, a fifth SCFL Division 1 defeat of the season, with the fixture proving to be Geary's last as Golds dropped down to tenth in the table.

A statement said: "Littlehampton Town committee would like to thank Nigel Geary for his professionalism, hard work and commitment that he has shown working with the club during his short tenure in charge."

Chairman Rob McAlees added: "Nigel has great credentials as a football manager however, despite his hard work, I think the fit with Littlehampton Town wasn't quite right at this moment in time and I would personally like to thank him for his dedication over the past three months."

The club are making no further comment at this time.

