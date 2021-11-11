Littlehampton Town march on - in league and cup

Littlehampton Town had another good week, with wins in the league and cup / Picture: Chris Hatton

Another good week for the Golds began on Saturday when they romped to a 6-1 win away to Lingfield.

An early own goal was added to by the prolific Joe Benn to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Dion Jarvis, George Gaskin, Lucas Pattenden and Benn again all scored in a frantic 15-minute period in which there was also time for Lingfield to get one back.

The win leaves Town three points clear in the premier division having won an impressive 14 games out of 18 so far.

On Tuesday night their attentions switched to the Peter Bentley Cup and at the end of a 2-2 draw at home to Bexhill in the second round tie, they went through 4-3 on penalties.

Lewis Jenkins and Rory Biggs scored the goals that took it to the shootout.

Golds will make the short trip to Mile Oak in round three.

Joint boss Mitchell Hand told us: "It was another really positive week for us. The reaction from losing on the Tuesday night last week has been unbelievable and I feel it could have been a blessing in disguise as it won’t allow us to get complacent.