Littlehampton Town go top after seeing off Worthing United

Littlehampton Town moved to the top of the SCFL Division 1 table with a hard-fought win over Worthing United last night.

Goals in either half from Ben Gray and George Gaskin wrapped up the 2-1 triumph as the Golds made it four wins from as many league matches this term.

Gray's opener had been cancelled out by Dom Taylor's spot-kick on the hour.

But Gaskin headed the hosts back ahead minutes later to complete the victory.

Mark Bennett's men have made a storming start to the season, taking maximum points and conceding just once in four matches.

Gray broke the deadlock eight minutes before the break to put the Golds on the way against the Mavericks.

Yet United were gifted the chance to go level when Dan Hills was brought down in the area, with a penalty awarded on the hour.

Taylor slammed home the resulting spot-kick to draw the Mavericks level.

But Gaskin would head home from close range three minutes later to preserve Littlehampton's perfect start and take them top.

Bennett's men welcome Southern Counties East Premier Division table-toppers Tunbridge Wells in an FA Vase first round qualifying clash on Sunday.

Worthing are back in action on September 7 as they travel to Selsey in the league.

