Littlehampton Town discover FA Vase fourth round opponents

Littlehampton Town have discovered their FA Vase fourth round opponents following today's draw. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Golds, who are the last side from Sussex left in the competition, will visit Essex Senior League side Athletic Newham.

Littlehampton, who are now just four wins from Wembley, reached the fourth round for the first time since 1990 after a 1-0 win over highly-fancied Sheppey United on Saturday.

Fourth round ties will take place on Saturday, January 15. Winning clubs will receive £1,875 while losing teams will get £600.