Littlehampton Town boss Geary: 'Things didn’t go to plan for us but we’ve got to deal with it, and unfortunately, we didn’t'

Littlehampton Town boss Nigel Geary says his side have got to ‘deal with it’ when things don’t go to plan for his side.

Ten-man Golds were smashed 7-1 at home to Alfold on Saturday and was their third defeat in a row in all competitions, after getting knocked out in the FA Vase away to Saltdean United and losing 3-0 to AFC Uckfield in the RUR Charity Cup.

The home defeat leaves them in seventh place. A win for Littlehampton would have seen them leapfrog their opponents.

Geary said: “We were well beaten. We started ok but then they quickly got on top after we missed a really good chance in the first minute or two. If that had gone in which we should have done, then it might have been a different game but they quickly got on top and from there.

“I think they went 2-0 up, and then we had a player sent off, and then they scored after that and it was damage limitation from then on.

“Looking back on it, we have had two tough games away to two top five teams in the league above, in the previous seven days, and they didn’t play, and we were missing players because of those two games.

“It was a culmination of reasons why things didn’t go to plan for us but we’ve got to deal with it, and unfortunately, we didn’t.”

The hosts could have got off to a flyer when they had a golden opportunity minutes in. However, 18 minutes in and the visitors opened the scoring through Johden de Meyer.

They then doubled their lead in the 29th minute as de Meyer put the ball past Littlehampton goalkeeper, Ben Purkis. The hosts were reduced to 10 men as Adam Khan was shown a red card, which then minutes later led to Alfold scoring their third through Sam Lemon.

Alexander Fair pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half time, but then the floodgates opened, as Kieron Purkis scored the visitors’ fourth in the 72nd minute, Lemon got his second of the game eight minutes later, and Jack Stafford got their sixth in the 82 minutes in.

Alfold made it seven through substitute, Thomas Familton in added time. The result puts Alfold in second place.

Littlehampton face Eastbourne Town in the league on Saturday.