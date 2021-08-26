Littlehampton cause a Cupset - Sittingbourne sent packing by Golds

Littlehampton force the ball into the net on their way to beating Sittingbourne / Picture: Martin Denyer

Having led 2-0 at one stage on Saturday afternoon, Golds might have felt their chance had gone but a dominant performance was rewarded with a clinical win and a home tie with fellow Sussex side Whitehawk in just over a week’s time.

Kick off was delayed by five minutes after the visitors were caught in traffic but the home side wasted no time at all to take the lead. Less than thirty seconds were on the clock when Joe Benn latched on to a ball over the top of the Bourne defence and lobbed visiting keeper Magnus Lewis with such precision.

With Town enjoying the lion's share of chances and forcing the majority of corners, Lewis was by far the busier of the two keepers, tipping a shot from Dave Herbert around the post but a spectator as Dion Jarvis shot narrowly over from just outside the box.

Joe Benn is congratulated on his early goal / Picture: Martin Denyer

Seven minutes before half-time Golds doubled their lead, another troublesome corner from Herbert caused mayhem inside the visitors penalty area with the ball ending up in the back of the net, both Herbert and Jarvis claiming the goal although there was a hint of a defender’s touch as the ball crossed the line.

Town’s James Binfield was called into action just before the break, with very little to do throughout the first half, saving well from Johan Caney-Bryan with the Golds 2-0 up at half-time.

Littlehampton continued to press in the second half as the visitors pushed forward looking for a way back into the game and it was no surprise to see Tom Biggs strike home from 20 yards out to put the tie beyond Sittingbourne.

The visitors thought they were back in the tie with 13 minutes to play but a point-blank save from Binfield kept the ball out. It was left to George Gaskin to beat the offside trap five minutes from time having been slipped in by the impressive Benn to round off a comfortable 4-0 victory in front of a crowd of around 220 leaving joint boss Mitch Hand pleased with how they approached the game.

Hand said: "I think we were more cautious at the weekend giving them plenty of respect as we approached the game blind, being more defensive we went away from our own strengths.

"Tonight was more about being natural and doing the things we are good at rather than a specific game plan. Both sides had plenty of quality, but our work rate was unbelievable."

Before hosting Whitehawk on Sunday, September 5, Golds face two league SCFL premier games - heading to Eastbourne Utd at the weekend while East Preston visit the Sportsfield on Wednesday.