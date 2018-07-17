Littlehampton boss building a new-look squad

Littlehampton will have a new-look squad for the upcoming campaign after only one of last season’s squad remained at the club.

Nigel Geary took over as Golds boss in May and has been pleased with how things have gone so far as Littlehampton look to make an immediate return to the SCFL Premier Division.



Paul Elliott, Lawrence Edwards, James Wotherspoon, Taylor Hayes and Owen Callaghan are among the players to have signed on for the coming season, while Ross McKay is the only member of last season's squad to put pen to paper for the new campaign.



Justin Gregory will be Geary’s assistant, David Jordan is head coach, James Askew remains the club’s goalkeeper coach and John Gath is the physio.



Geary said: “I text or rang the majority of last season's squad and probably spoke to about half. Some showed an interest in staying and some didn't but they haven't turned up for training.

"It was a surprise in one way but not in another. They thought they were too good to go down into this division but they got relegated quite easily.

"I'm from Lancing, so am not really local to Littlehampton and I'm having to build a team.



"Training has been good, though, and we’ve got a good nucleus while I’m still having a look at a few players."



Looking ahead to the season, Geary said: "Promotion is the aim, although I know this year will be very difficult.



"I'd like to compete for the title as well but we need to get off to a good start and hopefully we'll be in the mix come Christmas.



"It's going to be a strong division but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Golds lost their opening pre-season friendly 5-4 to Kent Football United on Saturday.



They play Montpelier Villa on the 3G pitch at Brighton Aldridge Academy tonight, before hosting Lymington Town at the Sportsfield on Friday (7.45pm).