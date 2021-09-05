Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton 4 Whitehawk 5 - FA Cup thriller in pictures

Littlehampto and Whitehawk produced one of the ties of the FA Cup first qualifying round but it was the higher-league visitors from Brighton who went through.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 8:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 8:39 pm

Goals from George Gaskin (2), David Herbert and Joe Benn kept Littlehampton in it until the death but Whitehawk reached Monday's second qualifying round draw thanks to strikes by Henry Muggeridge (2), James Fraser, Callum Edwards and Omarr Lawson. See pictures by Stephen Goodger and Martin Denyer on this page and the ones linked.

Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger

