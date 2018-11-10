Lewis Dunk relishing the opportunity to link up with Wayne Rooney

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk says it will be a great experience to link up with England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney this week.

Rooney will win his 120th and final cap in Thursday's friendly with the United States at Wembley - while Dunk hopes to make his Three Lions debut.



Dunk was an unused substitute for Nations League matches with Croatia and Spain last month and England now meet the United States in a friendly, before they host Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley on Sunday.



England players report for international duty today and on linking up with Rooney, Dunk said: "He's a legend of this country and deservedly so.



"It will be a great experience to be with players like him and there's other such good players there already.



"It can only help me and improve me training with those players. It will be a great experience."

