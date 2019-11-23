Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers: We had to work hard against Brighton

Brendan Rodger admitted Leicester City were made to 'work hard' by Brighton & Hove Albion in their 2-0 win at the Amex in the Premier League this (Saturday) afternoon

Second half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, from a retaken penalty, saw the Foxes record their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Leicester's win on the south coast sees them stay second, eight points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool.

Rodgers said: "It was a brilliant win for us. We knew before that game that this was going to be a real examination of us.

"Brighton are very strong at home and they have a really good footballing idea in how they play.

"Off the back of an international break we had players coming back on Thursday.

"You think you may not be at your most fluent but I thought the performance was very good.

"We started well and could've been a couple in front.

"We were threatening in and around the box but it was 0-0 (at half-time).

"They (Brighton) started really well in the second half. In the Premier League you're always going to be tested, especially away from home.

"We had to work hard as Brighton are a good side. We had to be resilient .

"We scored a great goal from a counter attack and from that moment on we showed real confidence."

Leicester's insatiable recent form has seen them bludgeon 18 goals in five league games, conceding just once.

The Foxes' irresistible displays have drawn comparisons with Leicester's title-winning side of 2015/16.

Rodgers revealed he was 'not shying away' from a potential title challenge but stressed that his squad must continue this red-hot form throughout the season.

The Northern Irishman added: "What is pleasing is the consistency. When I arrived in February they were 12th.

"We wanted to improve and what's great now is that our supporters are singing that we're going to win the league.

"That tells us where Leicester are as well as the confidence and the dreams we have.

"I need to keep the team focused because what has happened in the previous 12 games has gone.

"You're being judged on today and I thought we put in a terrific performance.

"We're not shying away from anything but there's (only been) 13 games."