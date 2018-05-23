Leicester, Brighton and Manchester City voted most attractive football fans

New research has uncovered Brighton fans are among the most attractive in the Premier League.

www.FootballTips.com carried out the study and polled 2,543 UK-based adults aged 18 and over, all of whom revealed they followed football and supported at least one of the Premier League teams. There were an equal number of respondents (approximately) from each of the 20 teams’ fan bases.

Initially, all participants were asked “Which team do you think has the most attractive fans in the Premier League?”. Respondents were not allowed to choose their own club and were limited to one answer.

Leicester fans topped the poll with nine per cent of the answers, followed by Brighton and Manchester City with eight per cent each.

Tottenham and Bournemouth both polled seven per cent, while Burnley and Swansea received the lowest number of votes with just one per cent each.

With the World Cup just around the corner, researchers next asked fans, “What World Cup team do you think has the most attractive fans?”.

Brazil came out on top with 14 per cent, followed by Sweden (12 per cent) and Mexico (nine per cent). England came 30th, with just per cent of the vote.

Tom Rooney, spokesperson for www.FootballTips.com said: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and it is definitely all subjective, but it is interesting to see where each football team stands in order of attractiveness (according to fans). I was very surprised to see how low down England was in the list of most attractive World Cup fans. I assumed that many fans would vote for themselves but it turns out, England fans just don’t fancy themselves!”