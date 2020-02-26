Leaders Littlehampton Town not at their best in win over Billingshurst

Littlehampton Town assistant manager Mitch Hand admitted it ‘wasn’t the Golds’ best performance’ despite them beating Division 1 basement side Billingshurst 4-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Dion Jarvis, Jared Rance, Liam Humphreys and Jordan Layton gave the unbeaten Division 1 leaders the win.

The Golds opened the scoring on 24 minutes when Jarvis coolly slotted home.

Rance doubled the Littlehampton lead eight minutes later when he rounded the keeper to slot into an empty net.

Humphreys made it three on 40 minutes after a superb team move. The rout was completed on 85 minutes when Layton delightfully chipped over the keeper to put the game beyond doubt.

After the match Hand admitted he was happy to just to be playing football again.

He added: ‘Another win and a clean sheet which is always nice.

“I have to be honest, the performance wasn’t our best, but after a stop start few weeks it’s one that we will take. It was nice to just be playing football again.

Littlehampton Town host nearest title rivals AFC Varndeanians on Saturday – and Hand believes there is still everything to play for in the race for the Division 1 crown.

The Golds are five points clear of Varndeanians at the top with two games in hand following last weekend’s win at Billingshurst. But Hand sees this as just another game.

He added: “It's a big week for us with a couple of tough games. To a neutral you’d see the Varndeanians game as the big one.

"But for us it’s irrelevant who were up against, it’s the points we’re playing for.”

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we can worry about ourselves.

"That’s a good position to be in and it's a mentality that’s shared throughout the squad.

“There’s still a long way to go so I’d still say, regardless of Saturdays result, there’s still everything to play for.”

Littlehampton’s match with Shoreham on Tuesday night was postponed.

Littlehampton Town: Binfield, Jones, Litterick, Hand, Swain, Humphreys, Layton, Pattenden, Jarvis, Russell (Herbert 76), Rance (Davidson 67).