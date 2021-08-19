Lancing look to FA Cup to kick-start season after first-day loss

Joint boss Kane Louis

The Lancers were convincingly beaten at Sittingbourne in a tough baptism to life at step four after promotion from the SCFL premier division.

The feeling in the Culver Road camp afterwards was that this new-look team can, and will, play better as they find their feet at the new level.

An early break from league matters this weekend, when they host fellow Isthmian south-east side Haywards Heath in the preliminry round of the FA Cup, may help.

Then it’s straight back to the league programme with a visit to Cray Valley on Saturday week.

At Sittingbourne, the Brickies went in front on 15 minutes. Winger Michael Akin’s cross found Ahmad Abdullah, whose first-time volley which flew into Mitch Bromage’s net.

Lancing had their bright spells but on 30 minutes, Akin again crossed and Abdullah produced another superb finish.

It took Abdullah barely six more minutes to complete his hat-trick as he volleted home from close range.

Just when it was looking like Lancing could take satisfaction from not conceding again in the second half, Akin ran on to a defence-splitting pass from Abdullah to hammer an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.