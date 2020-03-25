Lancing boss will be 'stepping away' if season is deemed null and void

Manager Naim Rouane will leave Lancing if the season is deemed null and void.

After video conferences involving the FA and league officials on Monday night and Tuesday, it looks like the Isthmian League and the SCFL seasons will end now.

Lancing boss Naim Rouane

It is believed the National League wants to resume their 2019-20 season whenever possible but it looks like leagues lower down the ladder are not planning for a resumption, but it’s not been decided whether leagues will be declared null and void or have final placings worked out on a points-per-game basis.

The Step 3 and 4 Leagues have commenced the process to terminate the season. This has to be ratified by the FA Council, so there may be a short delay as the relevant documentation is submitted, distributed and approved.

Lancing are six points clear at the top of the SCFL premier and Rouane is frustrated they now look unlikely to complete the season.

He said: “Football during these times is of little relevance and I hope everyone remains healthy and positive.

“But I’m obviously frustrated we were unable to complete the season and finish off the body of work we put together by completing the full 38 games.

“I am not sure many people will appreciate just how hard we have worked as a team/club to put ourselves in the position we are in and, not only that, I believe we reflect our position in the league with performances on the pitch. Our football this season has been to a very high level, it’s something that as a team we should be very proud of.

“I personally feel to null and void the season would show a complete lack of respect to the work that’s been put in now for nine or ten months, after 29 games PPG and the league table is a fair reflection on where teams are.

“I understand there’s no right solution during this unprecedented times so we have to adapt, just like we’ve had to adapt to postponements by moving fixtures to alternative grounds etc. We need to move forward and keep the consistency with regards to relegation and promotion and reward the work that has been put in, not punish it.

“I think then we can all move forward with a sense of achievement from the 19-20 season and I’m sure 20-21 will have more relevance and appeal.”

And where that does leave Rouane’s position?

He said: “For me it’s quite simple, if we are promoted I will be 100% committed to Lancing for the upcoming season.

“If the season is null and void I will be stepping away from this project – it’s something me and the chairman discussed two or three months back, I need progression – I’m hungry to move forward and not stand still in the game.”