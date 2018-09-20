Ladies just gr-eight in first ever victory

AFC Littlehampton Ladies recorded a first ever competitive win in fine style over the weekend.

History was made as AFC Littlehampton were resounding 8-0 winners at Horsham.

Emma Chrimes scored a superb hat-trick, becoming the first player to net a treble for the club, getting the opener when her pace destroyed Horsham before she fired home on 12 minutes.

AFC Littlehampton, formed during the summer, drew their opening competitive clash at Barnham last time out but were not to be denied all three points this time around.

Club captain Steph Carter was every bit the leader, bagging a brace in the victory.

Talented Thalia Juggins, 16, made her own little bit of history getting a first ever goal in a competitive game.

Pippa Langridge, alongside Emma Chrimes up front, worked tirelessly all game.

Langridge was very much a decoy for the impressive Chrimes, however, Langridge did get on the scoresheet with a fantastic finish.

Defensive superstar Laura Holmes was totally outstanding, consistently linking play from defence to attack. She got on the scoresheet, scoring direct from a corner.

AFC Littlehampton are really creating something to be proud of.

