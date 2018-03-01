Knockaert aims to end top-six hoodoo against the Gunners

Winger Anthony Knockaert says Brighton sense an opportunity to get a positive result at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Albion go into the match with confidence high after a 4-1 win at home to Swansea on Saturday lifted them to 12th in the Premier League.

They have now won five, drawn six and lost just three of their 14 home games in the Premier League this season and welcome a Gunners side who have been in mixed form of late.

Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League tonight and go into the match having already lost six matches in 2018, including 2-1 at home to Swedish side Ostersunds FK in the Europa League last week and then 3-0 to City in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

The Gunners are sixth in the top flight and the Seagulls are yet to pick up a point against a top six side this season.

However, Knockaert said: “For us, it’s just about what we’re going to give. Swansea beat them a few weeks ago and I think at home we’ve got a big opportunity to beat them.

“We’re going to try everything because I don’t think they are a team we cannot beat.”

Dale Stephens wants Albion to continue their strong home form when the Gunners visit.

The midfielder has played every minute of every Premier League game this season and said: “We’re in good form. We’ve got players who enjoy playing at home and most of our best performances have been here.

“We go into the game full of confidence against a top side.

“It’s another tough game but we’re looking to build on what we’ve done so far this season.

“We’ve generally played well at home. It’s something we knew at the start of the season would be important for us and we’re looking to continue that.”

Knockaert admitted Albion had to be patient in Saturday’s win over Swansea, who went into the game unbeaten in ten games: “They were in really good form and we expected them to be on the front foot straight away but we kept patient and broke when it was a good opportunity to do it.

“It’s a good win, every time we play at home the most important thing is to take the three points and the job is done today.

“It’s a good win. We played really well and did the job, I’m buzzing with the three points.”

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk