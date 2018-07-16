Joint boss Baldwin backs Wick to brush off 16-0 pre-season friendly defeat

Wick joint boss Lee Baldwin. Picture by Stephen Goodger
Wick Football Club joint boss Lee Baldwin has every confidence a crushing 16-0 pre-season friendly defeat at the hands of Chichester City will quickly be forgotten.

Baldwin’s Southern Combination League Division 1 side were dealt a harsh lesson by division-higher SCFL Premier Division Chi.

Wick trailed 5-0 at the break in Saturday’s friendly at Crabtree Park then conceded a further 11 times as they were on the wrong end of a thumping.

Earlier in pre-season, Wick recorded an impressive 3-2 triumph over City’s league rivals East Preston and Baldwin is not overly concerned by the 16-0 defeat.

He said: “I’ve been inundated with banter texts but it was a brilliant run out. They completely passed us off the park.

“We were dead on our feet. People forget pre-season is all about fitness.

“We had six players missing and drafted in some under-18s They were able to bring on six or seven at half time. They brought on a Romanian who scored eight goals in 35 minutes!”

Wick’s heavy defeat was not the biggest of the weekend - let alone pre-season - as Premier League Everton dismantled Austrian minnows ATV Irding 22-0 in new manager Marco Silva’s first game in charge.

Joint boss Baldwin, who will work along side former Littlehampton Town manager Ady Baker, has lost Ryan Barratt and Ash Hawkes - to Pagham and Arundel respectively - but has strengthened his squad over the past few weeks.

Defender Danny Hand has signed as has Tyler Hope, while Lee Bradshaw has agreed on a return to Crabtree Park.

Joint manager Baldwin revealed his business is not done there though as he targets another two or three additions to add to the squad. He added: “We’ve set up a tough pre-season against sides from higher leagues for harder tests. We’re testing a new shape, seeing how it looks.”

Wick will be looking to bounce back as they welcome Wessex League Premier Division side Horndean to Crabtree Park (7.30pm).

