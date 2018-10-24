'Jekyll and Hyde' Arundel suffer defeat in thriller

Arundel went down in a seven-goal SCFL Premier Division thriller at Lancing last night.

Mullets looked to be on their way to just a third league win of the season holding a two-goal lead at the break before Lancers stormed back, running out 4-3 victors.

Returning Ben Gray gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead but Daniel Momah hit back minutes later.

Gray restored Arundel’s advantage ten minutes before the break then Russell made it 3-1 deep in first-half stoppage time.

Lancers turned in a dominant display after the restart, netting three times to complete a remarkable turnaround win. Momah got his second while Brad Lewis and Matt Daniel popped up with the winner.

Mullets boss Simon Hull was left disappointed and said: “It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance. Our first-half performance was excellent. We showed great energy, good movement and created enough chances to be out of sight.

“The second half we went away from everything we did well. We were very poor and lacked maturity.

“It’s another test for a young group to respond to the big disappointment of this night and respond again on Saturday.”

