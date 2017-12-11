Jarvis' hat-trick moves Mullets out of the bottom three

Dion Jarvis struck a 21-minute hat-trick to move Arundel Football Club out of the Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom three on Saturday.

Along with Jarvis’ second half treble, in-form forward Shane Brazil struck for the fourth match in succession as Mullets romped to a 4-0 away victory at fellow strugglers Hassocks.

Mullets players celebrate a goal at Hassocks. Picture by Steve Robards

Arundel, who climbed off the bottom after an impressive win at Eastbourne United last time out, continued their rise up the table by beating Robins.

Having started the day second-from-bottom, a second win in as many matches saw them move above Hassocks and Eastbourne United to go 16th in the standings.

With seven points taken from a possible nine in the league following Saturday’s win, Mullets boss Richard Towers wants to see a continued rise up the table.

He said: “This was another well deserved victory. For such a long time I’d been saying about the quality within my squad but we weren’t getting the results.

“These past two wins have given us great confidence and we must take this forward now.

“Dion (Jarvis) has been playing really well of late and got a well deserved hat-trick. Young Shane (Brazil) managed to get another, which means he’s scored in our past four matches now.

“We’ve shown what we can do, it’s vital we continue to build on our momentum.”

It was scoreless at the break but an inspired second half performance from Mullets saw them cruise to victory.

Jarvis got his first of the afternoon less than two minutes after the restart to put Arundel on their way.

It was two on the hour as Jarvis struck once again. Midfielder Jarvis then completed a 21-minute hat-trick to put Mullets in firm control at 3-0.

Arundel were not finished there and Brazil notched for the fourth match in a row to make it four.

After moving out of the bottom three, Towers is targeting a push towards the top-half.

Arundel boss Towers insists his squad possess the quality to be pushing for a finish of tenth or above come the end of the season.

He added: “We want to go on a mini-run and really move up the table.

“I see no reason why we can’t be up there challenging for a place in the top-half at the end os the season.

“I’ve got a young squad gaining confidence all the time, which is really exciting.”

Mullets will have their work cut-out if they want to make it four matches unbeaten on Saturday.

Rivals Chichester City, currently in fourth, travel to Mill Road.

Towers said: “It’s almost a free-hit for us, if you like. We’re not expected to win the game but we are on a good run. The aim for us is to try and win every match at home and we’ll be looking to do that.”

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Dollner, Dudas, Griffin, Jenkins; Lofting, Mottershead, A.Biggs, Jarvis; J.Biggs, Brazil. Subs: Fitzpatrick (J.Biggs, 65), Heffron (Mottershead, 75), Roberts (Jarvis, 80).