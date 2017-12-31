It's a matter of time until the goals flow, insists Ryan

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan believes it is only a matter of time until the goals start to flow for Brighton again.

Yesterday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle means Albion have scored just twice in their last nine Premier League matches but they remain 12th in the table.

Brighton's main openings came from set-pieces at the Magpies and on the Seagulls' lack of goals recently, Ryan said: "It's difficult to pinpoint exactly. We had a few occasions and a few set-pieces with Duffers (Shane Duffy) and Dunky (Lewis Dunk) rising high and not being able to get their header on target or what not.

"And in the final third, it was just a lack of the final pass or the finish to put one away but for me it's always a problem when you're not creating the chances. That's when the real issue is there.

"When you're still creating chances then it's a matter of time and momentum. That's life amd football. When one starts to go in, they all start to go in.

"We're only one game away from everyone saying it's not an issue. If we come out the next game, score a couple of goals and hopefully win the game then suddenly it's not an issue any more."

On tomorrow's home match with Bournemouth, Ryan said: "It's not going to be an easy game. We've got to be up for it again, look to be positive and hopefully add to our points tally."