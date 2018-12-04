It just gets better and better for AFC Littlehampton Ladies

Just when you think performances cannot get any better, just one week later another one comes along for AFC Littlehampton Ladies against a very strong AFC Varndenians side.

From the very first whistle the tempo that the Golds set was intense.

They were passing and moving with mesmeric quality which saw the away team struggle to clear there own half.

It was only a matter of time before the Golds were to start scoring however, having hit the crossbar twice in quick succession, one from a superb Laura Holmes 35 yard free kick and a close range rocket from Becky Beale, the ladies thought it was it going to be one of those days.

SEE ALSO AFC Littlehampton Ladies put 11 past rivals Rustington | AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue their unbeaten run | AFC Littlehampton Ladies beat Worthing United in fantastic advert for the game

It was however on the stroke of the 40th minute that deadlock was broken. Katie Burling collected a superb pass on the edge of the visitors 18 yard line.

Burling spotted the overlapping run from Steph Carter and scooped an exquisite ball over the defence into Carter’s path, Carter feigned to shoot once which left the keeper with no chance to save the resulting finish.

Two minutes later the Golds opened up the Varndenians defence with a superb sweeping move from defence to attack, the ball was m

ved out wide for Steph Carter to drill a pin point pass into the path of Chloe Ansell who ran 40 yards to meet the ball on the edge of the box.

Ansell’s connection with the ball couldn’t have been better and the ball was drilled masterfully past the visitor’s keeper.

Varndenians came out fighting in the second half intent on trying to salvage something from game that appeared to be slipping away, however on 55 minutes SCarter floated in a corner which caused a little defensive mix up, the ball fell at the feet of Pippa Langridge who swept home from close range.

This goal appeared to kick Varndenians into action who scored a brace in quick succession to set a nervy last quarter of the match.

The Golds however continued to dominate possession but were struggling to regain the two clear goal advantage.

This was until Katie Burling collected the ball on the edge of the box, moving the ball onto her weaker right foot Burling unleashed an absolute thunderbolt high over the keeper to make it three in three for Burling.

Every Golds player deserves a mention because they were all fantastic, Laura Holmes and Kim Chrimes were outstanding in the heart of the Golds defence and were certainly involved in everything that was good today.

A special mention to Tahlia Juggens, who at 16 years of age is the youngest member of the squad.

Juggens put in a quite memorable performance giving a great display of wing play which totally surpassed her young age, Tahlia was quite correctly awarded the EMW / Photronix Player of the match.