Isthmian League thriller: Lancing 4 Three Bridges 3 in pictures

Matt Daniel (6') and James Rhodes (28') put Lancing in charge before Ryan Brackpool (38') gave Bridges hope before the break. The visitors took charge in the second half and led 3-2 after goals by Brannon O'Neill (65') and Brackpool again (68'). But Lancing were not giving up without a fight and struck twice through Matt Daniel (77') and Lorenzo Lewis (88') to claim a vital win. See the best of the pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked - taken by Stephen Goodger. See Lancing FC action and reaction in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.