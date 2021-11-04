Isthmian leaders Worthing keep winning but boss has warning for players

They are five points clear at the top of the Isthmian premier and through to the first round of the FA Trophy after two more wins in the past week. On Saturday, goals at the end of each half by Dayshonne Golding and Ollie Pearce got Worthing through to the next round of the Trophy with a 2-0 success at Chertsey. They’re on the road again in the next round on November 13, travelling to play Southern League premier south high-flyers Hayes & Yeading. It was back to Isthmian premier business on Tuesday night at Wingate & Finchley. And after a goalless first half, goals in a 13-minute spell from Pat Webber, Reece Meekums and Danny Barker earned the win, though Wingate nabbed a late consolation. Worthing head into Saturday’s home tussle with mid-table Potters Bar five points clear of second-placed Enfield, having played a game more. Boss Hinshelwood reflected on two more fine team performances and deserved wins but said they’d not be getting ahead of themselves. “Our league position is a nice one to have but it’s November and we need to make sure we are there in April. All we’re thinking about at the moment is Potters Bar on Saturday. “If you look at the table there are a lot of good sides in that top group and they’re not going anywhere. If one team slips up there are plenty that will take advantage.” At Chertsey, Worthing played more than half the game with ten men after Tyrese Mthunzi was sent off for a mistimed tackle. Hinshelwood said: “It was a gritty performance. We showed good character with ten men. Ollie Pearce led the line brilliantly and we managed to get control even one man down. “Hayes will be a difficult game in the next round but it’s nice to take on teams from different leagues. “Then at Wingate we were relatively comfortable throughout. At half-time it was still 0-0 but we told them to keep believing and we got the breakthrough and there was no looking back. We were disappointed not to get a clean sheet. There’s lots to be pleased about but there can be no complacency, or the winning run will soon come to an end.”