Is Southampton v Brighton on TV, what time is kick-off, what are the odds?

Brighton return to Premier League action on Monday evening when they make the short trip down the south coast to St Mary's to play Southampton.

The Saints got the better of Albion in their Carabao Cup tie at the Amex last month. Both teams made ten changes from their previous outings that evening, so a different game is to be expected this time round.

Albion's last trip to St Mary's in January ended in a 1-1 draw after Saints defender Jack Stephens cancelled out Glenn Murray's first half opener.

What time does Southampton v Brighton kick off?

Kick-off is 8pm on Monday as Albion and Southampton conclude round five of fixtures in the Premier League this weekend.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The game will be shown on Sky Sports as part of their Monday Night Football programme. The build up is set to start at 7pm, followed by kick-off an hour later.

What's the team news?

Albion boss Chris Hughton said before the international break that Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone could be back in contention but it remains to be seen if they will feature.

Skipper Bruno, who has been out since picking up an opening day injury, should be fit.

Full team news for both sides will be revealed after this week's pre-match press conferences.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor is the man in the middle for the match at St Mary's. He has shown 16 yellow cards but no reds in his four Premier League games this season.

The assistant referees are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with Graham Scott the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?

The hosts are favourites with the odds 1/1 for a Southampton win. Albion are currently priced at 3/1 on SkyBet to claim all three points, with a draw at 9/4.

Saints strikers Charlie Austin - who scored the winner between the sides in the Carabao Cup last month - and Danny Ings are both 4/1 to score first.

Manolo Gabbiadini is 5/1 and Shane Long is priced at 11/2.

Glenn Murray is favourite to score first for Albion at 11/2, followed by Florin Andone (13/2), Jurgen Locadia (8/1) and Pascal Gross (8/1).

Austin and Ings are both 13/8 to score in the 90 minutes, with Murray 2/1.

Albion right-back Martin Montoya is priced at 25/1 to score any time in the 90 minutes, with left-back Gaetan Bong a long shot at 40/1.