Is Brighton v Tottenham on TV, what time is kick-off, what are the odds?

Brighton return to the Amex on Saturday to entertain a Tottenham side who have lost their last three matches.

The Seagulls go into the game in a positive mood after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with both Fulham and Southampton in their past two matches.

Spurs, meanwhile, have lost 2-1 in the Premier League to both Watford and Liverpool and then by the same scoreline to Inter Milan in the Champions League, after beginning the campaign with three successive victories, including 3-0 away to Manchester United.

What time does Brighton v Tottenham kick off?

The match gets underway at 5.30pm at the Amex. The last outing between the sides in Brighton in April finished 1-1, after Pascal Gross's penalty cancelled out Harry Kane's opener.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The match will be shown live on BT Sport. It will be the fourth time Albion have been televised this season in just their sixth Premier League game of the campaign.

What's the team news?

Chris Hughton almost has a full squad to choose from. Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo could play for Albion's under-23 team tomorrow, while captain Bruno returned to the squad for Monday's draw at Southampton.

Pascal Gross (ankle) will be assessed this week after missing the Southampton match.

The Seagulls could again line up with the same team which started at St Mary's, although Hughton may be tempted to give club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh his first league start.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is ruled out and Dele Alli, who has missed Spurs' last two games, could also miss out along with Moussa Sissoko.

Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld did not play at Inter Milan in midweek, so could return for the match at the Amex.

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle. He has shown eight yellow cards in five matches so far this season.

His assistants are Daniel Cook and Sian Massey-Ellis. Mike Dean is the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?

Tottenham are the favouries to win on SkyBet at 8/11, with a Brighton victory priced at 18/5 and the draw 14/5.

In-form Glenn Murray is 6/1 to score the first goal, with wingers Anthony Knockaert and Solly March both 14/1.

Defender Shane Duffy, who has already netted twice this season, is 33/1 to score first and 10/1 to score any time.

England captain Harry Kane is 5/2 to score the first goal for Tottenham, with Fernando Llorente 9/2, Lucas Moura 11/2 and Son Heung-Min 6/1.

Kane is 8/11 to score any time, with playmaker Christian Eriksen 9/4.