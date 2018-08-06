'I don't want to start the season moaning about referees but he was poor for us,' New boss Geary after Littlehampton Town lose league opener at St Francis Rangers

New Littlehampton Town manager Nigel Geary felt his side 'did not get the rub of the green’ after losing his first competitive game in charge on Saturday.

Golds, back in the SCFL Division 1 following relegation last term, let a lead slip as they were beaten 3-1 at St Francis Rangers.

Geary was far from impressed with referee Daniel Cooper’s display and labelled some of the official's decisions ‘embarrassing’.

Rafael Santos put Golds ahead four minutes before half-time but Jonathan Noakes levelled in first half stoppage-time.

Daniel Lilley’s 71st-minute effort fired the home side ahead, then Alex Delmaine added a third in injury-time.

New Golds boss Geary said: “You want to get off to a good start as it takes the pressure off but we got what we deserved with our second half performance.

"The second half was a hangover after conceding before half-time. I feel like it was a game that was winnable but it was a funny pitch with a big slope, so in the second half they knew how to play and they made it tough - bombarding us with long balls and getting players forward.

"All being said, the first two goals came from free-kicks that I didn’t feel were and it was embarrassing that they were both given.”

Geary added: “I don’t want to start the season moaning about referees but he was poor for us. We just didn't get the rub of the green."

Geary takes Golds to his former club and league rivals Worthing United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Platt; Khan, Haward, Boxall, Culley, Edwards, Rose, Callaghan, Fair, Santos, Elliott. Subs: Wotherspoon, McKenley-Burke, Mendes Borges.

