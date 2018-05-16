Hull and Towers switch Arundel roles

Simon Hull and Richard Towers have switched roles at Arundel Football Club.

Towers, who guided Mullets to Southern Combination League Premier Division survival last term, will be assistant at the club next season with Hull taking his first ever job as a senior manager.

Hull worked alongside Towers for the majority of last term and has now been given the opportunity to charge of Arundel.

Departing boss Towers cited increased work commitments as the main reason behind his decision to step down but he will remain in the dugout as Hull’s assistant.

Newly-named boss Hull has only been an assistant manager in senior football.

Hull made his name is youth football, leading Wick’s under-18 and under-21 teams before being appointed assistant manager at Crabtree Park.

Towers welcomed Hull as his number two back in September and he is excited to manage at senior level for the first time.

Hull said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to manage Arundel. It’s a wonderful club with great people involved on and off the pitch.

“It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to and I hope we can put the smiles of the faces of the loyal supporters that back us week-in, week-out.

“Richard (Towers) will still be around, although work commitments may limit his time.

“Richard’s invaluable experience and knowledge is something I will definitely be leveraging over the coming season. Rich has done a tremendous job at Arundel in his spells here and is greatly respected by all at the club.

“I hope to add a couple of fresh faces to the exciting young squad we have here and play some expansive, free-flowing football when the opportunity permits.

I believe the experience of last season’s struggles will ultimately help the squad and strengthen us as a group.

“We will all work hard as a group and aim to improve on this season. The target is a mid-table or above finish and a decent cup run would be nice.”