Hughton: We've got to enjoy the challenge

Albion manager Chris Hughton says his side have to enjoy the challenge and pressure of playing at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

The Seagulls travel to arch rivals Crystal Palace for the first time in five years and both sides are battling to stay in the Premier League.

Brighton are seven points clear of the relegation zone, four points ahead of the Eagles, and Hughton is aware of the tough task his side face.

Albion have not won away in the Premier League since November but Hughton said: "The players are ready and they have to be ready, but every game for us, particularly away from home, is difficult and our performances have been mixed.

"We’ve had some very good performances away from home this season and some good results. They’re the ones that you have to tune into.

"You can’t expect to go anywhere away from home and expect it to be comfortable. It will be a very good and big atmosphere, but what you have to be able to do it is enjoy it.

"You have to enjoy the challenge of going somewhere where it will favour the home side. But we have to look at the good results we’ve had away from home."

Hughton admits he is content with Brighton's position and would much rather be where the Seagulls are than scrapping for points at the bottom.

He said: "Whatever league position we’re in and for whatever position we end up, that’s the challenges we have.

"There are a group of teams below us at the moment and their challenge is to get as many points as they can.

"Certainly I would still rather, even with the games that we have left, I’d rather be in a position where we have a certain number of points as opposed to desperately having to get them.

"But there’s still a long way to go and we will certainly have to pull out some good results because there are groups of teams below us that are capable of winning games."

Hughton added many of his players can draw on their experience of trying to reach the Premier League over the past two seasons for the remainder of the campaign and said: "We've got experience in the squad. We went through a very difficult period the season before last in the play-offs.

"We started last season and the lads showed great character to overcome that.

"We are on the back of what I regard as a disappointing result against Huddersfield. All you hope is that come the end of the season that will look a decent point.

"But we need to make sure in these last six games we play at a level and use the experience we have in the squad."

