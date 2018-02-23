Hughton: We’ll need points people don’t expect us to get

Chris Hughton feels Albion will need to pick up points people don’t expect them to get in the run-in.

The Seagulls are 14th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining but are just two points ahead of third-from-bottom Southampton.

Brighton still have to play five of the top six and asked how many points he thinks will be needed to stay up, Hughton said: “It’s a very difficult question.

“I listen to programmes and pundits talking about what they think the numbers will be and it just varies. You have to look around that 40-point mark, only because that’s what history tells us.

“At the moment I have no idea what it will be.

“We know we will have to pick up wins and probably points most people don’t expect us to get.

“In the 11 games left we have to play five of the top six and we will probably have to get some sort of result in those games.

"I also think our home form is going to be vitally important to us.”