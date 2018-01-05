Hughton to make changes for Palace cup clash

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he will field a team to beat Crystal Palace on Monday - but admits there will be changes.

Albion had a hectic festive schedule with four games in nine days and have a crucial run of Premier League fixtures following Monday's FA Cup tie.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson confirmed earlier this week that he will make changes for the match.

Asked if he plans to make changes as well, Hughton said: "Yes we will. We're in a good position at the moment, have a lot of competition and in the last five or six games, we've made a fair few changes to the team.

"There's a lot of competition and we'll use the competitive edge we've had.

"If you look at our squad, we've got a lot of players who have played. There would only be two or three who haven't really figured in the first team but they are very much first team players.

"We will put out a team we feel can win a football match and we know what the match means to the supporters. Whatever side we put out, we will want to win."