Hughton responds to Eriksen's claim that Albion will only look for a point at Tottenham

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has responded to Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen's claim that the Seagulls will play for a point at Wembley tomorrow.

Albion play their first game at Wembley since 1991 when they travel to a Spurs side who sit fifth in the Premier League and beat Stoke 5-1 on Saturday.

Brighton have collected just two points from their last five games and have dropped to 13th. Speaking after their win against Stoke, Eriksen said about tomorrow's game: "It will be tough again, Brighton will probably look for a point - we want all three."

Hughton responded to Eriksen's comment yesterday and admitted a point would be a good return for his side: "If he could guarantee us a point, at this moment we would certainly take it.

"What he is alluding to is he thinks we'll be a team who will try to be compact and stop them scoring. But that's no different to probably the majority of teams that go to Wembley to play against a Tottenham team with the quality they have."

Hughton added Brighton will not go to Tottenham just to defend and said: "Whenever you play the top six sides, it's about trying to get the balance.

"If you set your stall out to defend for 90 minutes, then the inevitable will happen at some stage and they will open you up and score.

"You have to have periods of the game where you have good possession and periods where you are able to threaten and periods of the game where you are able to play in their half.

"It's a difficult balance because you're up against very talented players that are very good on the ball, so it's difficult to get the ball off them."